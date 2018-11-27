I’m under pressure, Dennerby confesses

Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby admitted that he was under little bit of tension ahead of today’s semi-final clash between Nigeria and Cameroon, after coming to terms with the level of rivalry between the two nations in the African Women Cup of Nations football contest.

Nigeria have played against Cameroon 11 times in the AWCON. Cameroon have only won just one game, while the Super Falcons won nine, these include the 1-0 defeat in the final of the 2016 edition and 2-0 in the final of the 2014 tournament in Nambia.

“Of course, this kind of game puts you under pressure. But this is something I handled during my time with the Swedish national team. I’m handling it very good, because I don’t want it to trickle down to my players,” said Dennerby yesterday.