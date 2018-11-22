I’m open to constructive criticism, but…— Okorocha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said his administration is open to constructive criticism, but takes exception to politically-motivated ones that do not reflect any practical reality.

Governor Okorocha stated this yesterday, when he played host to the Federal Commissioner representing Imo State in Public Complaints Commission, Chief Willie Amadi, and his team at the Government House, Owerri.

According to Okorocha, “the Public Complaints Commission must take note that Nigeria is in a serious problem with this issue of elastic freedom that allows people to go on the internet and misrepresent facts.”

He expressed regret that if one should be relying on stories on social media, the person might be making a great mistake.

His words: “The worst part of it now is that it is no longer an attack on governments, but on individuals.

“People are defaming others on daily basis because they have access to phones; they can touch a few buttons and send out the wrong messages, and completely misinform the members of the public.”

Continuing, the governor said because the commission works to ensure checks and balances between employees and employers of labour, “let it be known to you that Imo State Government paid November salaries in the first week of the month.”

Saying some speculations on demolitions are not true, Okorocha explained that what he has done in the course of urban renewal, was to remove fences.

His words: “We have always said there should be no fencing within the capital city. It is only in this part of the world that people build houses in the capital city and fence them, which encourage criminal activities.”

Speaking earlier, the commissioner said they were on a courtesy visit to interface with the government, adding that the commission functions as an alternative dispute resolution that takes complaints from the public, civil servants, private and public companies and even multi-nationals.

He appealed to the governor to facilitate prompt responses to their letters to agencies of government, so as to inform distressed people correctly since they do not have access to vital reasons why government took certain decisions.