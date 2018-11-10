I’m committed to public good — Ekweremadu

By Dennis Agbo

TRUMATIZED Deputy Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu has stated that his entire political life was a commitment to public good, service orientation and good governance for the people.

Ekweremadu said that despite challenges, booby traps and insecurity around him, he would continue to strife for just and egalitarian society.

He made the remarks, yesterday when his Enugu West senatorial constituents received him at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, after last Tuesday’s assassination attempt on him in Abuja.

Ekweremadu said he has been overwhelmed by show of solidarity across Nigerians and even the international community, noting that all the attacks and sinister plots against him would never make him buckle or settle for anything less than fair society.

He said, “the Governors of all the states in the south east have individually called me and other governors across the country have also reached out to me in solidarity. Different religious leaders have also shown solidarity, support and concern, members of the National Assembly, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives have also shown concern.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his deputy Namadi Sambo, members of international community, diplomats have also reached out to me to show concern, the ordinary people of Nigeria who have also shown concern through the social media have expressed concern about what has happened.

“But because this matter is still under investigation I will not say much, the only thing I can say is thank you for all of these and thank God.

“I will like to assure you that I will continue to serve you and I will continue to serve even much better. I am committed to public good, to the good of all Nigerians, for the safety of all Nigerians and for good governance in this country.

“For all of this is just the beginning of our journey, and we will get there ultimately and Nigeria will be better, safer and we are going to enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.”

The Deputy Senate President stated that his constituents’ airport reception has not only energized him but has also made him feel at home. “I thank you for the stabilizing solidarity and it’s an opportunity for me to thank the governor of Enugu state for his show of concern since this incident happened,” he said

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, Chief Alex Ogbonna who spoke on behalf of the constituents said they gathered to show solidarity for Ekweremadu and to announce to the world that persecutions against Ekweremadu would continue to fail.

He recalled such previous incidents in which the Deputy Senate President had come under severe threat, and urged the security agencies to be alive to their expectations.