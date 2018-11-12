Illegal refineries constitute economic sabotage, environmental hazards -Eroton

By Udeme Akpan

Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited, has restated its commitment to environmental protection, community development and other issues in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Apparently referring to the story – Eroton keeps mute over oil theft as illegal refining booms in Buguma, Bille, others – the company stated in an email to Vanguard that: “It is imperative to set the records straight and disabuse the reader’s mind of the wrong impression the report might have created. Eroton understands that the operation of illegal refineries constitutes both economic sabotage and environmental hazards to the people of Rivers State and environs; what is legally required of the company is to report such incidents to the relevant regulatory bodies when such activities come to our notice. It does not matter if these activities affect us or otherwise.

“The insinuation that Eroton responds to vandalism only when it affects its asset is also disingenuous, as security is major in the ecosystem in which we operate. We have continued to make our host communities central in our quest to ensure environmental safety through a very robust corporate social responsibility policy that instils confidence and encourages stability; thus our increased outputs.”

It added: “To date, there are over 11 developed fields comprising the following; Alakiri, Akaso, Asaritoru, Buguma, Bille, Cawthorne Channel, Orubiri, Krakama, Ibibio, Tema, and Awoba. Our moderate feats have been made possible because we have consistently engaged and work closely with communities since we started and contributed immensely to the development of the community.

“Our corporate communications team is always accessible to avail members of the media with information. It becomes a concern when media houses go public with information without first obtaining a balanced view, as this may lead to unconfirmed and misleading information likely to impugn on the integrity of publishing organisation. We therefore demand your utmost understanding to refrain from misleading publication without first verifying the accuracy of such facts from Eroton.”

“Eroton Exploration and Production (Eroton E&P) Company Limited, is a leading Nigerian indigenous energy company, incorporated in August 2013, and began full operations in 2015. We won the bid for the 45 percent total interest in OML 18, previously held by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited.

The asset was producing 10,000 barrels per day (bpd). Consequently, we became operator of OML 18 asset in October of 2014, in a joint venture between Eroton and the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by NAPIMS.”