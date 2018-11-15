I’ll give my four years salaries to my constituents—-Osinowo

…focuses on women, youths empowerment, promises an inclusive governance

By Ebun Sessou

Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Sikiru Osinowo has promised to donate his entire salaries for four years to the party, women and youths within his Senatorials district, should he wins the 2019 general elections.

Osinowo, a fourth-term lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly made the pledge at a Reconciliation Stakeholders meeting organised by party leaders in the Lagos East Senatorial District recently.

He added that apart from his salaries for four years, he would use the office to bring more dividends of democracy to the people especially the women, youths and children in the constituency as well as organise welfare packages that would make life more meaningful for them.

Osinowo, representing Kosofe constituency II at the Assembly, commended leaders and members of the party for their support and commended his rivals in the party primaries.

“I am not the best, the most educated or intelligent, but everything was divinely planned. Other aspirants spent money, time and energy too. Where you are sending me, I am sure that all yours contributions and loyalties will be compensated”. If by the grace of God I win the election to represent this senatorial district, my salaries for four years would be donated to the party.

“Whatever the amount, it is for the party, I promise. You will determine how it will be shared.

Our supporters and followers struggled and suffered inside sun and rain to make sure I win this election, you will know that they are worthy to be given more,’’ he said.

According to him, “providing access to quality education, clean water, support girls and women in crisis, set a mentoring classes for girls within the constituency, invest in small and medium enterprises and encourage entrepreneurship among women would be intensified, we will encourage women, youths within the constituency to lend their voices to end preventable deaths of mothers and children.

“For me, empowering women starts right in our families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. There is need to also encourage female teachers to imbibe moral education on the female students and pupils within the schools around the constituency so that we can have a brighter society.

Osinowo, who specifically applauded Chief Lanre Rasak and Ambassador Olatokunbo Lawal and others for stepping down for him, assured that he would not disappoint the party and the leaders.

Also speaking, Chief Lanre Rasak, one of the GAC members, urged that party leaders in the district to be united and be more focused ahead of the 2019 elections and deliver huge votes for the ruling APC.

“After this meeting, we expect harmonious relationship among all the party members, we expect APC members to be more committed to the goals and aspirations of the party’s candidates to ensure victory,” he said.

Rasak added that the leadership of the APC in the district would give sense of belonging to all members, especially the aggrieved.

Alhaji Akanni Seriki, a member of the GAC from Epe, who warned against disloyalty and any kind of betrayal, said that all party faithfuls should be fairly rewarded, saying that all kinds of infighting should end.

Seriki urged Osinowo not to listen to rumours and divisive words, while advising him not to forget the party faithfuls if he eventually emerges as the winner of the election.

Also Speaking, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, one of the APC leaders in the Lagos East Senatorial District and member representing Kosofe Constituency II in Lagos Assembly, said that the meeting was to re+engineer the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Braimoh, who noted that since only one person could get a seat where many people indicated interest, there was a need to bring everybody together after the contest to move the party forward for the task ahead