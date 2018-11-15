Ikpeazu fulfils promise, approves road construction in Abam community

By Chisom Neangwu

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commenced the procurement for the construction of the 6km ring road through Ndi Okorie -Eziafor -Atan -Ndi Oji Abam Ring Road, in Arochukwu LGA.

This development is part of measures Governor Ikpeazu has taken to fulfil the promise he made to Ndi-Abam during the Grand civic reception organised in his honour on the 18th of August, 2018, which was held in Uzo-Abam.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eziuche Ubani while inspecting the site assured the people that all the necessary documentation have been concluded with the project Engineers and work is expected to commence soon.

Also speaking, during the Commissioner’s visit, was the Honorable member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Uko Nkole who is from Abam clan.

Nkole affirmed the governor’s willingness to the fulfilment of his promise to Ndi-Abam.

The President General of Atan Abam Development Union, while reacting to the August visitor, thanked the Governor for approving the road which he said when completed, will give a new lease of life to the community.

He also said that the people of Abam will rally support for the Governor and Nkole who has within his 3 years in office rehabilitated the Anyim bridge, that link Abia and Akwa Ibom State, provided and installed transformers for Atani Abam community which ended the 9 years of electricity outage and secured federal civil service jobs to many of their sons and daughters.