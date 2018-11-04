Ighalo’s club in relegation trouble

Odion Ighalo fired blank in Changchun Yatai’s 2-0 defeat on the road to Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League Friday, which throws them on the cusp of a relegation dogfight.

Ighalo had five shots on goal; the most by any player in the game, but somehow failed to hit the back of the net in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Despite the shut out, the Nigeria international remains second on the goal scorers’s chart in the League.

However, the defeat means Changchun Yatai dropped to 12th in the 16 team league with two matches left in the season.

Changchun Yatai could be dragged into the relegation battle as they are only three points above Mikel Obi’s Tianjin Teda, who are one of two teams in the red zone.