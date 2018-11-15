Igbo Muslims urge Buhari to remain focus on anti-graft war

The South East Muslims Organisation of Nigeria, SEMON, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain focused in the fight against corruption, urging politicians to play by the rules as the 2019 general elections approach.

SERMON in a communiqué after a one-day conference of Igbo Muslims in the country meant to thoroughly examine the past, present and future of Igbo Muslims especially in relation to the socio-political, ethnocentric, economical and religious challenges confronting them at the local and national levels, urged the President to be detribalized in his appointments even while putting merit above other considerations.

The conference which was held at the National Mosque, Abuja recently was attended by renowned Igbo Muslim technocrats, scholars and professionals.

Reiterating its support for the Buhari-led government, the conference also urged the Southeast governors and local government chairmen to protect members of the Muslim minority and their worship places and carry them along in the socio-political and economic arrangements for their citizens without discrimination against Muslims. The group urged members to join politics, aspire and contest for every position during the general elections, Governorship, National and State Assembly positions.

“However, we appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in developing Nigeria. We want him to remain focused in the fight against corruption and to be detribalised in his appointments even while putting merit above other considerations. We pray for him and we promise to always support good leadership for Nigeria. On the same note, we call on the Southeast governors and local government chairmen to protect us and our worship places and to carry us along in the socio-political and economic arrangements for citizens without discrimination against us.”

“We pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria and plead with politicians to play by the rules as the 2019 general elections approach. And despite the unfavourable political climate for us in our hometowns and states, we wish Igbo Muslim politicians the best in future general elections.”