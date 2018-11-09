Igbo Kwenu commends APC for ousting Okorocha’s political dynasty

By Henry Ojelu

A SOCIO-POLITICAL organisation, Igbo Kwenu has commended the national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, for stopping the plan by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha to turn the administration of the state into a family affair.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Convener of the group, Dr. Chigbo Okolie said the failed attempt by Gov Okorocha to foist his son-in-law and other family members on the people was regrettable.



Okolie noted that for the timely intervention of APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the courageous steps taken by Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, chairman, APC National Working Committee ,NWC, the plan to turn Imo State into a family political dynasty would have succeeded.

He said: “We wish to convey the gratitude of Ndigbo worldwide to the national leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, particularly their incorruptible national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for standing firm on the truth and helping our kiths and kin to rescue Imo State from despotic stranglehold.

“We also appreciate the moral support from the leader of APC, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for living up to his calling as a ‘man of integrity’.

“The self-serving design to turn Imo State to a ‘caricature state’ where one man will be senator, his wife – House of Representatives member, his son-in-law – governor, his second son-in-law – deputy governor, his sister – Commissioner for Enjoyment/Happiness, and so on, without the votes of citizens counting, is reprehensible.”

Okolie reiterated that his organisation is not sympathetic to any political party.

“As law abiding citizens of Nigeria, we are interested in good governance and would strive to promote that at all times by encouraging good actions of people in public office and condemning bad deeds accordingly,” he said.

Okolie also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the inbalance in the National Defense Council where the Southeast is not represented.

He noted that representation of the six geo-political zones in that council would not only enrich its discourse but would also engender greater confidence in the system and help to ease tension and mutual suspicion in the country.

He also called for restructuring of the country saying that the group would only support candidates who are ready to pursue the critical issue of restructuring the country.