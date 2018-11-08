IFAD-VCDP donates N50m relief items, inputs to farmers affected by flood

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—THE International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD-assisted Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP has donated relief materials and farm inputs worth over N50 million to farmers affected by the recent flood disaster in Anambra State.

The items presented to the farmers at Umueri General Hospital which serves as a holding center in the state included bags of rice and garri, cartons of noodles, vegetable oil and assorted brands of soap.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo who spoke at the occasion, said the gesture was to “help ameliorate their sufferings.”

According to Mbanefo, “These items are to ensure that you have food and inputs to go back home with.”