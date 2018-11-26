If APGA must get better, Victor Oye must resign – Ojukwu’s widow

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The national leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have been advised to immediately refund all monies collected from political office aspirants for the botched primaries and honourably resign thereafter.



Mrs. Bianca Odimegwu Ojukwu, who made the demand Monday in Owerri, during the seventh Memorial Day celebration, also described the outcome of the APGA primaries as “a rape of all known for democratic principles”.

“APGA national leadership caused havoc in Imo State. They collected huge monies from aspirants, for the party’s gubernatorial primary. The aspirants looked forward to a transparent primary that never held”, Mrs. Ojukwu recalled.

According to the lady, “APGA national leaders fleeced Imo citizens and ended up handing over the party ticket to a strange fellow, and there is no way every right thinking fellow will not condemn the illicit act”.

She maintained that “the principle of accountability is incumbent on the APGA national leadership to immediately return all monies they collected from innocent aspirants and resign forthwith”.

While saying that the Victor Oye-led APGA “has impoverished aspirants, Mrs. Ojukwu equally expressed regret that that those who climbed to power, using his late husband’s name, have not found found it expedient to organize her husband’s memorial.

“If APGA must get better, Victor Oye must resign. He cannot insult and denigrate the man who created the platform he is enjoying today and think that everything is well with the rest of us. We shall survive the locust of our time”, Mrs. Ojukwu said.

Speaking also, the protagonist of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, said that whoever insults Ojukwu, even in his death, has insulted the entire Igbo race.

“From their action, APGA has roundly insulted Ojukwu and nobody should vote for the party in the forthcoming general elections. APGA is dead in Igboland. Go and tell those who are not here that APGA no longer have our support”, Uwazuruike said.

Welcoming the people earlier, the Chairman of the event, Mr. Yul Edochie, urged Ndigbo remain united, so as to get to their desired goal.