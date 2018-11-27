IDH, Echo lab boost diagnostic services in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

With a medicaldiagnostic market of N50 billion in 2015 and market projected to triple by 2025 reaching, N300 billion, Integrated Diagnostic Holdings, IDH, and Echo Lab has launched improved radiology and diagnostic services to boost better patients outcome while reducing medical tourism.

The MD, Echo Lab, Dr Benson Ayodele, disclosed weekend that in Lagos alone, there are 130 mom-and-pop diagnostic clinics.

“Across the country, branded clinics account for only 7 percent of all diagnostic tests. Echo Lab has one of the leading diagnostic networks. Among patients and doctors, it has the third highest brand awareness.

“With $25 million in investments funneled into the operation over the next three years, a fleet of highly-experienced technicians coming on board, we plan to expand Echo Labs nationwide service offering, foot print and quality standards.”

“Over the years, our aim has been to close the gap in diagnostic space because many a time when the diagnosis is mismanaged treatment becomes wrong.”

Speaking, Business Development Consultants, IDH, Dr Khaled Mostafa, who noted that Nigeria has well-trained doctors lamented that currently the diagnostic sector of the country was fragmented similar to Egypt some years back.

IDH plans to replicate what it did in Egypt to correct the fragmentation as well as ensure quality diagnostic services are offered here and patients treated here and not transferred abroad.

The Chief Operating Officer, Echo Lab, Dr. Abimbola Jimoh, said Echo Lab was launched to change the narrative of private diagnostic services in the country. According to her, Nigerians should expect accurate and trusted results from the centre.