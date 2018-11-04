Ideye buys himself 2018 Rolls Royce to celebrate birthday

By John Egbokhan

Nigerian striker, Brown Ideye is living his dream life with the acquisition of a top of the range 2018 Rolls Royce luxury car to celebrate his 30th year birthday.

The former West Brom forward, who started his professional football career with Nigerian side, Bayelsa United in 2006,, sent the social media world spinning into a frenzy, when he posted images of the new automible on his instagram page.

Already in possession of 1 2017 Rolls Royce car, Ideye, who currently stars for Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda, has seen his rating soar in the Asian country, given his contributions to the club.

Known for his tireless contribution on the field of play, Ideye’s birthday celebration was marked with pomp and panache, after his acquisition of the Rolls Royce, at a very princely amount of money.

Now known to hold back on the good things of life, Ideye, who first moved to Europe in 2008, signing for Swiss Super League side, Neuchâtel Xamax, has seen his career gone up, owing to the tenacity, hard work and never-say-die attitude that has stood him in good stead to make a return to the Super Eagles.

In fact, at a time that fellow Chinese Super League compatriot, Odion Ighalo has hit top form, scoring six goals in three matches for Nigeria in the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, after being on a barren run for more than two years, the clamour is on for Ideye to be handed a invitation by Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr for the last qualifying game against Seychelles in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Observers feel that Ideye’s contributions for the Super Eagles are often overlooked because he does not score, forgetting that he is a support striker, and often does the assist job for the top man up front to finish.

With his birthday celebration now behind him, Ideye’s attention now turns to ensuring his team finish on a high note in the Chinese Super League, while hoping for a recall to the national team fold with the Super Eagles, as the close in on a qualification ticket for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon, which will be s fitting reward for the former Sochaux forward.