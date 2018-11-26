ICPC inaugurates anti-corruption clubs in A’ Ibom schools

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday said it had inaugurated anti-corruption clubs in secondary schools in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Suleiman Jimoh, the ICPC Assistant Chief Superintendent in charge of Education, said in Uyo that the measure was a renewed effort to increase awareness on the dangers of corruption in the country.

Jimoh said the commission took the initiative because it considered youths, most of who were in the secondary schools, as critical stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

He said that the initiative which was in collaboration with the Youth Alive Foundation would see the clubs promote the core values of integrity.

The ICPC official said that it would also promote current efforts against corrupt practices in addition to carrying out programmes aimed at reducing public tolerance of corruption.

“The youths have the needed energy and drive to turn the tide of corruption and all forms of ills and vices that have hampered the growth and progress of the nation.

“This inauguration and revitalisation of anti-corruption clubs is the beginning of a robust relationship between you, your schools and the commission,” Jimoh said.

He said that the cardinal focus of the commission in institutionalisation of integrity in the nation through public education was actualised through its National Values Curriculum, integrity lecture series and youth essay competitions and debates.

“The initiative will serve as a vehicle to project the values taught in the classrooms and ground students in practical behaviour.

“Thus value re-orientation is the core focus of formation of anti-corruption clubs in secondary schools.

“Indeed this is the vehicle through which the commission is educating young minds on the fundamentals of anti-corruption.

“Members are expected to be whistle blowers, challenging and reporting everything that lacks integrity,” he said.

Jimoh enjoined the stakeholders to continue to support the commission and give the clubs the necessary support to ensure their effectiveness.

He said that the overall purpose of national values curriculum was to expose the Nigerian child to sustained value-based curriculum that incorporated ethical issues into academic studies from the early years.

“Those of you who are fortunate to be members of the anti-corruption clubs need to be upright in all that you do, so that you are seen as role models worthy of emulation by your peer groups.” he advised.

Jimoh commended the Youth Alive Foundation, the Department for International Development and the state Secondary Education Board for their efforts in mobilising the schools.