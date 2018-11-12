I won’t let you down, Urhoghide assures constituency

Senator Mathew Urhoghide, Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, has promised not to let his constituency down in ensuring that they derive maximum benefits of the dividends of democracy within the ambit of his mandate as a federal lawmaker.

He made the promise while addressing guests as the chairman of a high society wedding party in Benin last weekend.

He said: “My social contract with the people of Edo South senatorial district, is to ensure that they benefit from the dividends of democracy within the ambit of my position as their representative in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

“So far, I have not let them down in this regard more than three years into my tenure. I am assuring all and sundry, irrespective of their place of origin, so far as they are resident in my constituency, that they will always have something good to cheer about my quality of representation.

“To date, I have been able to attract meaningful projects that will impact on the living standards of my constituency in each of the 77 wards that make up Edo South senatorial district.

“I am promising you that more goodies are still coming for you in the years ahead.”