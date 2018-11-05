‘I will hand over to a governor of Nkanu extraction in 2023’, Gov. Ugwuanyi pledges

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says he will hand over to a governor of Nkanu extraction at the expiration of his second term in office in 2023.

Ugwuanyi said this on Monday in Enugu during a solidarity visit by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

However, the governor said that for power to shift back to Nkanu in Enugu East Senatorial Zone that the people of the area needed to keep faith with the PDP.

He appealed to the people of the area to honour what he called a ‘long term agreement’ they had with the PDP.

He said that the people of the area supported the party when their son, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani held sway as governor between 1999 and 2007.

He also said that when power moved to Enugu West Senatorial Zone,during the administration of Mr Sullivan Chime between 2007 to 2015, the people remained firm in the agreement it had with the party.

However, the governor said that there were certain governorship candidates whose victory at the 2019 election would alter the formular.

“If you leave me the formular will change,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that he had remained firm in his commitment to transform the lives of the people of the area.

The governor said that at the inception of his administration he identified three local government areas that needed urgent infrastructural intervention.

He named the councils to include Nkanu East, Uzo Uwani and Awgu Local Government Areas.

Ugwuanyi said that his commitment to the upgrade of infrastructure in the council areas had not changed.

Earlier, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Mr Ikechukwu Ubagu, said that the visit was in appreciation of the kind gestures of the governor to the people of the area.

Ubagu said that they were solidly behind the aspiration of the governor to return for a second term.

The chairman said that the governor needed not be distracted by insinuations of shifting support to candidates of other political parties.

