I want to be a Neurosurgeon, Okeke, Science wizkid tells Ugwuanyi

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-NATIONAL champion of the 2018 NNPC National Science quiz Competition, Master Tony Kabilan Okeke has told Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state that he wishes to become a Neurosurgeon in the future.

The Sixteen years old JSS III student represented Enugu State and came first in the south east zone to qualify for the national competition in Abuja where he emerged national champion, recently

Okeke attributed his success to hard work, determination and parental assistance in studies, noting that he had also come tops in the state like in the Mathematics Association of Nigeria, MAN competition, the Cowbell and interswitch competitions.

He made the disclosures when he was honoured by Governor Ugwuanyi who invited him to the state Executive council meeting for a handshake.

Okeke said “I also have to say thank you to my mother because without her encouragement I wouldn’t have made it this far and it takes hard work to do what you are determined to do. It was constant reading and sleepless nights.

“I want to be neurosurgeon because the brain is so important to our lives, none of us will survive without a brain but people still don’t understand it. The brain is what coordinates organs in our body, its much complex. Again, neurosurgery is a booming business in most developed parts of the world.”

He dedicated the victory to Governor Ugwuanyi, emphasizing that he was encouraged to study hard and excelled by the sustained effort of the Governor in improving basic and secondary education in the state.

Ugwuanyi, showered him with encomiums for the honour he brought to Enugu state, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the state.