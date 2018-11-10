Breaking News
I ve not seen anyone who regrets not voting for President Buhari in 2015 … – Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation, Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Osita Chidoka has said that he has not met anyone, from any part of Nigeria, who regrets not voting for President Buhari in 2015 and he or she is willing to vote for him in 2019.

Chidoka who said this on his Twitter handle on Saturday further said: ‘We are looking for those that did not vote for Buhari. Who now see 1 Naira = $1. higher enrollment of students in the North, a President that use local hospital, a President with “integrity” whose Party perfected vote buying.’

But in a swift reaction from President Muhammdu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media and Coordinator, the Buhari Centre, Bashir Ahmad told Mr. Chidoka that apart from those replying him directly, there are thousands of them out there.

Ahmad in his tweets said gave Sen Godswill Akpabio as one of those who he didn’t vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and now he is willing to vote for him in 2019 and also mobilizing millions to do so.

