I never understood FG’s amnesty until I came in —Dokubo

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— COORDINATOR of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, yesterday, said he underestimated the import of the programme, particularly the enormity of its responsibility, until he assumed leadership.

Dokubo, at an ongoing Entrepreneurial Fair by the Amnesty Office in collaboration with other partners in Port Harcourt, said the past months of being in charge have taught him a wide gap exists between his theoretical perception of the agency before now and the reality on ground.

He said: “I came into Amnesty without knowing what it was. Amnesty is not just about paying N65,000 every month. It is to create opportunities for Niger Deltans to earn a living, and for them to create further opportunities for others and pay tax to government.

“I came in when the Disarmament and Demobilisation had been completed. We are now dealing with reintegration.”