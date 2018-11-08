I have no hands in Oshiomhole’s travails – Amosun

Buhari, Amosun meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA -PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday met behind closed doors with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as the governor has denied orchestrating the alleged grilling of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Department of State Security, DSS, in Abuja on Sunday, in which he (Oshiomhole) was allegedly told to resign as the party’s chairman.



Fielding question from State House correspondents on his involvement in Oshiomhole’s ordeal, Governor Amosun said that he was being given an oversight role that did not concern him, stressing that there was no way he could have been involved as he is not a security operatives.

It was reported that the nation’s police undercover had quizzed the National APC Chairman on Sunday over allegation of corrupt practices when he was governor of Edo State as well as allegedly collecting gratification from some aspirants during the party’s primaries to favour them.

Governor Amosun and his colleague governor from Imo State, Rochas Okorocha were accused as the behind the scene writers of petition to the DSS against the APC Chairman.

The Ogun State governor, who tried to parry questions surrounding his relationship with Oshiomhole and his alleged involvement in the petition to the DSS against APC Chairman, said he had no hands in any petition against Oshiomhole.

He said, “I think you are probably giving me an oversight role and I am not a security person, so clearly I think that question will not be for me. I don’t have to hide under a finger to fight. If there is need for me to put my views across, you know me by now that I will do it.”

Also asked to comment on the report that Oshiomhole may have fled the country after his encounter with the DSS, he said, “I have told you those things are beyond my pedigree and you are asking me questions that I am not well suited for. The one that I think I should talk about we have said it loud and clear that we don’t need to add any other thing.”

On his mission at the Villa, he said, “I always come like this and I know that you will want to ask me this and that and that is what you are doing, but clearly and talking seriously, I think that all that need to be said, I think all of you can attest to that, that has been said loud and clear and I think saying anything further would amount to probably I sounding like a broken gramophone. I think I have said all that we need to say and we did it loud and clear.”

Pressed further on how his matter with the national leadership of the APC could be resolved, the governor who rhetorically asked what matter, said the allegation of having issues with Oshiomhole was not correct.

