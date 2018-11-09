I have kissed over 200 actresses on set — Jim Iyke

Blast from the past Unforgettable shocking celebrity confessions (1)

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood bad boy, Jimi Iyke once confessed that he had kissed not less than 200 actresses while on different movie sets. The controversial actor said he has a habit of kissing women openly, including his sisters.

He narrated a situation where he had to kiss three European ladies who accompanied his girl friend to the airport to welcome him, during one of his foreign trips, adding that he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

As if that is not enough, Jim Iyke painted another scenario, where he had to kiss four actresses in the presence of their boy friends. “I have once kissed them on set, and so, when I walked into the room where two of them were with their boy friends, I kissed them one after the other and their boy friends were mad at me. I have also kissed over 200 actresses on set and nobody is talking about it,” he enthused.