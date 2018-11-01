I epitomise my father’s ideology —Ede Dafinone

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Sapele—Ede Dafinone, son of late Senator David Dafinone, has described the life of his father as a chronicle of accomplishments, saying, “I am a living spirit of my father’s ideology.”

Speaking when he received a delegation of Okpe Youth Council who paid the Dafinone family a condolence visit following the demise of the nonagenarian, Ede Dafinone, also a traditional chief in Okpeland, said his father lived a fulfilled and exemplary life that positively touched the lives of many people in the society. “My family and I will strive to maintain his enduring legacy,” he said.

Allison Akene Ayida’s story

The youths, led by their National President, Harrison Ekeleme, who described the late Dafinone as an elder statesman and an authority in diverse fields of life, said: “It would be an honour for all the youths of Okpeland to participate in the burial rites of the world acclaimed chartered accountant and politician.”