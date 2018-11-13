I don’t think our marriage will last

Dear Bunmi,

I got married over a year ago after being with my partner for just six months. He is over 10 years older and wanted to get married because he wanted a family as soon as possible. But I did not get pregnant even after fertility treatment.

My husband’s sperm count is a bit low but not as low as not to make me pregnant.

The problem now is that I have realised I am no longer in love with him and I think it is wrong to have a baby if there is no love left, though I am desperate to be a mum.

Faith,

by e-mail.

Dear Faith,

You don’t need to stay with your husband in a loveless marriage to be a mum. You can divorce and have a baby with someone else.

And you do have every right to want a child, but if you really care for that child, you’ll make sure there’s love, security and peace in the family.

I am assuming you have explored all avenues of making your marriage work before arriving at this sad conclusion. Apologise to your husband and leave since you’re this disillusioned.

Take time to recover and try again to get pregnant – but only when the time is right and you are in a relationship you are proud of.