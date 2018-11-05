I don’t play tribal politics – Amuneke

FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach, now manager of Tanzania national team, Emmanuel Amuneke has explained why several players were dropped from the 2015 Golden Eaglets team that eventually went to Chile and won the World Cup.

Speaking on Brila Fm, the former Barcelona winger said, he feels he’s still persona non grata to most football fans in the northern part of Nigeria over his decision in 2015 to drop several players.

‘I know what I experienced when I was coaching in the U17s. I was public enemy number one; particularly, people in the North, a lot of them believe I am an enemy to them. But none have asked the players that did not make it, what really went wrong and why they could not make it.