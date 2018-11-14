Breaking News
Translate

I am ready to share 2face with you, Toke Makinwa tells Annie Idibia

On 4:05 pmIn Music, News by adekunleComments

Toke Makinwa has said that she is ready to share 2face Idbia with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Toke Makinwa on her Instargram page wrote ‘Happy birthday most beautiful, such a stunner 😍 my fellow comrade #Scorpiogang 💥💥💥💥
It’s so beautiful to watch you blossom and become so much more my love, my senior wife #forreal as you know say I don give am one more year, if I no find husband , I’m coming to share yours after all God shared his only son with us all, don’t he stingy, shareeeeeeeeeeeee 😂😂😂😂😂😂 love you Annie boo @annieidibia1 #Chapter34,


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.