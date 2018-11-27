Hypo commemorates World Toilet day with new products

In the continued quest towards ensuring a cleaner, germ free environment, Hypo, the Nigerian most affordable super bleach brand, has commemorated this year’s World Toilet Day with the official unveiling of a new variant – Hypo Toilet Cleaner – to cater to different economic social class.

This year’s theme for the world Toilet Day tagged “When Nature Calls” was borne out of the need to proffer solutions to the global sanitation needs as it has been recognised that over 62.5 percent of people over the world don’t have access to safe sanitation when it comes to answering nature’s call.

Mrs. Wale Poluyi, Director (Pharmacy), Lagos State Drug Quality Control Laboratory, representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Mashi,emphasised the need for Nigerians to understand that human waste if not properly disposed, is capable of spreading germs, hence the need to always stay hygienic with toilets. She added, Hypo has done well by showcasing on its pamphlet the efficacy of the new product in comparison to other type of cleaning agent, because information is key.

According to the Brand Manager, Hypo, Onome Asagbra, who made an official presentation just before the new product unveiling “Nigeria has also been ranked among top three countries in the world for the number of people without toilets, according to a WaterAid’s State of the World’s Toilet report. It also states that fewer than three in ten people have a decent toilet, which clearly shows there is a problem which be must be tackled”.

Today Hypo, one of the leading hygiene and cleaning brands in the country is making a bold entrance into toilet sanitation by launching affordable toilet cleaning solution with the aim to further drive the penetration of toilet cleaning at a price point that makes toilet cleaning both easy and interesting. It comes in two sizes, 65ml Sachet for N30 and 450ml bottle FOR N400” said Onome.