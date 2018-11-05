Husband in Court for allegedly assaulting wife

Ado-Ekiti – ‎The police in Ado-Ekiti on Monday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Akomolede Oluwafemi, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Oluwafemi, whose address was not given, is facing a count charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the Court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 1 at about 08:00 a.m at Ilupeju Avenue, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendant assaulted his wife, one Akomolede Yemi, by punching her left eye side and caused serious harm on her face.

Ikebuilo said the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her study the case file and assemble her witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his Counsel‎, Mr Oluwafemi Alonge, urged the Court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Omolola Akosile, granted a N50, 000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of Grade Level 15 with evidence of landed property.

Akosile adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for hearing. (NAN)