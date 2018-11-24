How Wizkid rescued me when I was homeless – Shaydee

Former EME signed artiste, Shadrach Adeboye Folarin, better known as Shaydee, has revealed that the strong bond between him and Wizkid is as a result of sharing a room with the Star Boy for more than a year.

In a chat, Shaydee explained to Showtime how Wizkid offered to share a room with him at the label’s apartment when there was no room left for him to occupy after signing on to the Banky W owned record label.

“When I got signed there was no space in the house. There was a six bedroom flat and every room was full. So Wizkid invited me to come and stay in his room. Wizkid and I literally stayed in one room for over a year. We grew a bond just like that”, he said.

Shaydee who recently released a new song explained why he refused signing on to Wizkid’s Starboy record label.

“That I can’t really talk about; Starboy is family any day. We don’t have to be on any signed arrangements to show that. But obviously because of his busy schedule we have not been able to do a lot of things we planned to do. We actually planned to drop an album together. He’s my brother; whenever he comes around we make music”, he said.

Speaking further, he stressed that contrary to public opinion, he was the only artiste who left EME records without acrimony after his contract with the label expired.

“I think I was the only one that left without any story. I think people were just looking for drama and they couldn’t find any with me. I know how media works and I like my reputation to be good without blemish. I don’t have time for all that lies. We’re all trying to make money, so everyone is cool”, he said.