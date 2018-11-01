How we were brutalized by Police in Delta —Rights activists

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DIRECTOR General of Behind Bars Rights Foundation, Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, National Human Rights Commission, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to order an investigation of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Asaba ‘C’ Division, CSP Eyoh Anietie, for allegedly threatening his life.

Gwamnishu, who briefed newsmen in Asaba, said: “A lady in the company of two men complained about her brother being detained at ‘C’ Division Asaba after he was picked up during a raid and the Officer-in-Charge of the case (name withheld) demanded N1 million before her brother would be released.

“We proceeded to the police station to make further inquiries. We discovered that CSP Eyoh Anietie we petitioned against for torture 17-year-old Ifunanya was the one heading the station.

“When we arrived at the station the DPO told me that after writing a petition against him which led to his transfer to Asaba, I still had the effrontery to walk into his office to facilitate the release of a suspect.

“The DCO slapped me. The DPO stood up and they started beating me. The DPO raised the alarm and other officers joined and they sprayed tear gas on us after which we were detained.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Aniamaka said: “The leader of the group mobilised persons to the C Division to confront the DPO and policemen in the station over the detention of some persons.”