‘How to identify original INEC result sheet’

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the electorate and political party agents have been urged to ensure that original documents of the Independent National Electoral Commission , INEC, are used for the elections.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, Wednesday, at Osisioma Ngwa Council, Electoral Officer for the Council, Mr. Chijioke Ude said INEC original result sheets are customised and bear serial numbers, stressing that party agents must identify the original result sheet from fake ones.

He explained that voters should look out for the serial numbers in the original result sheet as they are customised for particular polling units and should not be moved from their respective polling units.

Representatives of various political parties at the meeting urged INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2019. Ezeji Ukaegbu of All Progressives Congress, APC, urged INEC to call a meeting to sensitise, warn and take other steps to stop candidates and their parties from winning at all cost.

“We are not the ones that cause trouble or mobilize the youth or buy weapons to arm them to fight other politicians. It is the contestants who do all these to win elections at all cost. So, we are urging INEC to invite these candidates to a meeting and do all that is possible to stop them from seeking elective positions at all cost if INEC wants 2019 elections to be free,”he said.

Representative of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the meeting, Mrs Rose Aguwa, urged candidates to get prepared to congratulate the winner of the election as former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015, stressing that only a candidate can win at a time.

While advising INEC to move into the rural areas to distribute PVCs, Chief Isaac Ufomba of the PDP, explained that it would be hard to expect elderly people in the hinterlands to come to the local council headquarters to collect PVCs.