How Tecno Mobile emerged as the Most Popular Smartphone Brand of the Year

2018 has been a good year for phone maker, TECNO Mobile, as it not only launched several record-breaking devices but also won several awards.

At the second edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecoms Award, the phone company won the Most Popular Smartphone Brand of the Year Award and Smartphone of the Year Award, apparently in recognition of its contribution to the tech space in Africa and the popularity of the brands amongst phone users.

In accordance with its well-defined status quo in consistently delivering quality products to its consumers, TECNO Mobile recently launched a smartphone duo called Pouvoir 2 and Pouvoir 2 Pro, as a continuation of its power series started last year.

Perhaps, the launch of yet another innovative smartphone, the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition, seems to have totally addressed that claim, as the device, which was rumoured to flaunt an 18karat gold back case, is really a sight to behold.

Nonetheless, we can now take it easy with the rumours and speculations about the 18karat gold story as the device was released recently and, indeed, it is gold!

Precisely, two features stood out for the phone – the Design and the Battery capacity. That said, one can begin to review the new premium design as an observer or consumer.

In terms of the design and style, the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition is a choice device for any user who intends to have a sleek and premium looking pocket fitting device. The curves, Gold frame, placement of the rear cameras and flash, is just awesome.

For a 6.0-inch HD+full display smartphone, the new device is very slim to handle which allows users the ability to handle the phone with a single hand..

Asides from its classy look and feel, the Pouvoir 2 Gold edition is a 5000mAH battery powered device that can run for up to four days after a single charge and is encased in a slim frame that acts as an amazing cover for the enormous capacity under the hood. This fits the habitual needs of smartphone users.

The Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and also supports 4G LTE connectivity, has 3GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage and so much more.

The latest addition to the TECNO family is undeniably a strong contender for the best-looking phone of the year. From a premium ’18karat’ gold casing to a long-lasting battery life and so much more, the TECNO Pouvoir 2 Pro Gold edition, is an amazing smartphone pick for anyone out in the market scouting for a smartphone that truly combines the essentials of technological innovation, style and class.

When I first heard about the camera quality on the smartphone, I wasn’t very surprised because TECNO Mobile is known to breaking records when it comes to the camera. So, for the new Pouvour to spot a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter shouldn’t be shocking, but what should be considered news is that the rear camera is supported by a dual tone LED flash for preferred lighting effects even in dim light scenarios- that’s a really good addition.