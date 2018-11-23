Breaking News
How prophet defrauded man of N6.35m

On 12:45 pm by Nwafor Polycarpe

The  police on Friday arraigned a prophet, Vincent Adewunmi, in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly defrauding one Apostle Austin Okeke of N6.35 million.

Adewunmi, 36, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the accused committed the offence between the month of May and  August 2018 at Ori-Okuta, Owutu in Ikorodu.

He said that the accused, a prophet of a particular church, fraudulently obtained the money from the complainant, with a promise to secure an Australian visa for about 12 members of his Church.

Iberedem said that the offence,  contravened the provisions of  section 411 and 314 of criminal laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015. (Revised)

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Chief Magistrate F.A Azeez, admitted the accused to bail, in the sum of  two million Naira with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Dec. 20, for mention.


