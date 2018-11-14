How Obaseki is tackling crime wave in Edo, by Ohonbamu

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—EDO State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu, has said that criminals are easily arrested in the state because of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s approach in dealing with security issues.

Ohonbamu, who spoke in a chat with newsmen yesterday said solving security issues is not evident because they are sensitive.

He noted that there were other ways the governor is dealing with security beyond buying of vehicles adding that Governor Obaseki likes to achieve results without making noise.

He said: “Solving security issues is a process you cannot see. They are sensitive. They are not for public consumption. Ask yourself why criminals are arrested within 24 hours of committing crime.

“There are various ways resources are spent on security.”

At a time hilux vans and communication gadgets were given to them. The governor likes to deal with security issues without making noise. Do you see him flagging off projects but projects are going on. Now ask yourself, why is it that when people commit crime in Edo now, within hours, they are arrested? There are other ways things are being done on security”

Speaking on the several MOUs entered into by the state government, Ohonbamu explained that the governor has finalised deals on some of the MOU like the industrial park, the modular refinery in which N700m has been released and the Benin River Port project.

He said firms like Dunlop and other Chinese firms have bought a spaces at the industrial park.

According to him, “Work at the industrial park is not to be done by the state government. Dunlop has collected a portion and many Chinese firms have secured places at the park.

“Government can only provide enabling environment and security. Obaseki is bent on civil servants owing their houses. You can see the encouragement he is giving to civil who has done well. He even gave cash reward to them.

“The Governor has proven to be dedicated, purposeful and a committed person. In choosing portfolios, he know what suit everyone. He knows what he wants to get and such he places people accordingly.”