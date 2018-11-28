How Obama meddled with Nigeria’s 2015 polls – Prof. Onuoha

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Nsukka- The Director, Centre for American Studies University of Nigeria, Nsukka Professor Jona Onuoha has given an insight on what he believes was the reason why former American President Barrack Obama meddled in 2015 general election in Nigeria against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Prof. Onuoha in an interactive forum with journalists in Nsukka said the immediate past president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan was economical with the truth and wondered why he was not able to explain to the world through his book “My Transition Hours” why Obama did what he did.

“Incidentally, Jonathan was not able to explain why Obama did what he did, I can tell you what happened.

“American has been showing much interest in domestic affairs of most countries in Africa, while the British Government came with the Bible in one hand and arm in the other hand, American government replaced Bible with carrots, the carrots is the foreign aid, but God is with them, so most government that have not been able to implement American’s foreign policy faced sanctions and the regime change, Jonathan’s case was one of them.

“There were two major things that happened during Obama’s administration, I will explain one which is the most important. Obama

moved around and lobbied United Nations members to solicit support to get two state structure for Israel- Palestinian.

Jonathan assured him of Nigeria’s support. What Obama needed was nine country’s vote out of the 15 to have a two States structure. But another group came to Jonathan and convinced him that voting for two States structure will be a fight against Israel and Christians.

“At the end Nigeria voted against two States structure which left Obama with eight votes against his targeted nine votes.

“So, Obama saw that as a big betrayal despite America’s huge contribution to Nigeria and African development, and then he plotted the regime change that will usher in a Nigeria president that will support and respect American foreign policy. He went further to place arms sale embargo on Jonathan’s government, making it difficult for him to fight Boko Haram insurgency.

“Jonathan saw the handwriting on the wall that the 2015 election war against him was not only within the country and that was the more reason he conceded defeat before the final result was announced.

“Although, Jonathan is not the only victim of Obama’s plotted regime change, If you remember what happened in Libya during the time of Muammar Gaddafi you will find out that Obama’s foreign policy in Africa was very brutal in economic terms.

Prof. Onuoha however warned that what happened to Jonathan might still happen again if care is not taken, saying, “recall that American current president Donald Trump recently recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel and had since moved US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, a move Nigeria and other African countries did not support and Trump threatened to deal with them. Let us hope that Trump who is believed to be more serious and brutal in implementing foreign policy will not show interest in Nigeria’s 2019 elections.”