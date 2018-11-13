How Nigeria has changed under President Muhammadu Buhari – Ahmad

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on n New Media and Coordinator of the Buhari Centre, Bashir Ahmad has listed how Nigeria has changed under President Muhammadu Buhari.



He listed on Twitter today some facts that changed since his principal took over power in 2015

How has Nigeria changed under President Muhammadu Buhari Before — and — Today pic.twitter.com/OtlU2s85pZ — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 13, 2018

Do you know that the @MBuhari Administration is currently working on 365 road projects across the 36 States of Nigeria and FCT? 244 of those were inherited from previous administrations (started between 1999 and 2015) and 121 were started by this Administration. RT. & Comment. — The Buhari Centre (@BuhariCentre) November 13, 2018

The pilot National Housing Programme by President @MBuhari, has led to a nationwide Housing Construction being undertaken in the 34 states. No less than 1,000 people are employed on each site apart from the staff of the successful contractors. #PMBProjects pic.twitter.com/RmZBJIuQ3Z — The Buhari Centre (@BuhariCentre) November 13, 2018

The state working committee on a project tour. 700MW Zungeru hydro power plant pic.twitter.com/NlOrDOGWty — BNMC NIGER STATE (@BNMC_Niger) November 13, 2018