How my family and I escaped assassination— Ekweremadu

By Henry Umoru, Dirisu Yakubu & Dennis Agbo

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, explained how he and his family escaped assassination attempt in his Apo legislative quarters’ residence in Abuja.

The Deputy Senate president, shortly after the start of plenary yesterday, sought the leave of his colleagues to narrate how he and his family escaped the attempt on their lives.

He said: “It was about 4a.m. today (yesterday), some people evaded the security in my house and got all the way to my room, where I was sleeping with my wife. There was a struggle and by the grace of God, we caught one of them. The rest escaped.”

He said he would not delve into more details so as not to jeopardise Police investigation, but expressed worry over how the Police were handling the matter.

According to him, “we handed the suspect to the Police. The annoying aspect of it or the one that is worrisome is that at that point, I called the Inspector-General of Police, but his phone was off.

“I called some of his aides, their phones rang out and nobody replied till now. I called DIG Operations, till I left my house, nobody showed up.

“I then had my people invite the DPO in charge of Apo Police Station. We didn’t see him till about 5:30a.m.. He sent his second-in-command who came and saw the dangerous weapons that the inavders left behind.

“He left and said the DPO was coming. Until I left my house by 9a.m., the DPO had not come.”

We’re not aware—Police

Efforts to reach the Police was also unsuccessful, as calls and a text message to the lines of police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, were not replied.

Meanwhile, Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police in Abuja, said he had not been informed of the incident.

His words: “I have not received such report. It is only when I have such information that I would be able to comment.”

Reacting to the attack at plenary yesterday, the Senate mandated the Committee on Police Affairs, led by Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC, Katsina South), to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter.

It also condemned the Police for inability to respond to calls seven hours after the incident happened, cautioning the force not to be partisan in the handling of the matter.

Speaking on the matter at plenary, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said: “The security situation in Abuja is unfortunate. What is more disturbing is the poor response of the Police. I hope they are not being partisan with the way they treat cases.’’

Also reacting, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, condemned the incident.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed fear over the safety of the lawmaker, adding that certain forces were bent on silencing him.

On its part, CUPP, in a statement by its first spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, described the attack as shocking, calling for interrogation of the suspect.

… as Ohanaeze kicks

Reacting, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State described the alleged assassination attempt on the life of Ekweremadu as a sign that the country is under siege.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said: “This latest assassination attempt is one too many and we condemn it.

“As a people, our belief in the workability of the Nigerian project is not in doubt. We have paid and continued to pay the supreme price for the unity of this country.

“Our continued belief and sacrifice for the unity of Nigeria must not be taken for granted.”