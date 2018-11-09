How late Oyekan’s son spent 6 years for murder trial

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Six years after a Lagos prince, Adewale, son of the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan was paraded and accused of killing his boss, a 62 year old businesswoman cum politician, Alhaja Sikirat Ekun, the suspect is yet to know his fate concerning the murder charge.

Adewale has been standing trial alongside one Lateef Balogun for allegedly killing his benefactor while he was 44 years.

Midway into the trial, another staff who worked for the deceased, Isabor Paul, who narrated about the events following the disappearance of their boss said some of the victim’s personal belongings were traced and found in possession of the defendant.

The deceased was said to have been strangled in her bedroom at Omole Phase 1 in Lagos State and the suspect allegedly took over her businesses and other property.

Police investigation had discovered Ekun’s corpse in a 1,000 feet well.

Isabor Paul, an estate agent residing at 3 Ahmed Afolabi, Obawole, Ifako who is the fourth prosecution witness in the alleged murder trial since 2012 told Justice Raliat Adebiyi of an Ikeja High court on Thursday that he was also privy to know the outcome of police investigation in unraveling the killer of his boss.

The witness told the court that while he was held alongside the defendant, the police and the defendant’s concubine returned to the cell where he was detain as suspect and related that they found the deceased’s phone and catering utensils in possession of the defendant’s concubine named one Folake.

He further told the court that this was made known while he was in the cell at Area ‘G’ during investigation by the police.

He also explained that sometime in 2012 Sallah celebration, he travelled to attend a wedding at Port Harcourt but on his arrival in Lagos, he called Alhaja’s phone several times without response from her, adding that he had thought that she was angry with her for not staying back in Lagos to celebrate the Muslim festival as it was her habit to kill ram and celebrate with her staff.

The witness said, “On October 26 Prince Oyekan called my number and asked why I didn’t come to see Alhaja and that she was sick. I went to her compound, on getting there I didn’t see her Sienna and Rav 4, when I asked about the vehicles, Prince said Alhaja asked some people to come and pick them.

“All the while when I was asking questions, someone was texting me with Alhaja’s number.

He added that for the 14 years he had worked with the deceased, she never sent him any SMS messages.

The witness informed the court further that when he received the 17th text, also not having seen or heard from his boss, he asked the suspect about her cooking utensils which were missing from her house.

He told the court that he could not understand his explanations hence he traced the deceased family house in Fadeyi to find out about her.

He said the family queried him about his boss’ whereabout and subsequently reported to the police leading to the arrest and investigation of Oyekan and other suspected persons; himself, Michael Scott, Funke another staff of the deceased whom the witness claimed police found Alhaja’s catering utensils with and two men who said they bought the vehicles from Prince Oyekan.

According to him, he said it was at this point that at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti that the defendants were separated from other suspects.

During cross examination, the defendant counsel, Mr. O. C Onwumerie argued that the witness could have been lying to the court stressing that he had not told the police during investigation that one Engineer Tunde had also come to the home of the deceased for the Sallah celebration.

He also argued that the witness could not have known the findings of the police from his detention but was relating to the court what could be described as hearsay or fables.

The witness replied, “When Engineer Tunde called me to know whether we had seen her, I told him, no and that I have not heared anything from Alhaja, I did not tell police about Engineer Tunde’s visit to the house.

“Besides, whenever Folake and police returned they related whatever their findings are as the cell where the female suspects were kept was close to that of the male suspects, I have told you the facts.

The counsel asked further, “Are you not lying that they found the phone with Oyekan, the witness responded, “when we were at Area G, the police placed some phones on the table for identification.

Justice Adebiyi however adjourned till December 5, 24 and 29 January, 2019 for continuation of trial.