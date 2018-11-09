How I nearly lost my son at Oriental hotel – Muma Gee

By Rotimi Agbana

Veteran female singer, Gift Iyumame Eke, a.k.a Muma Gee, is currently thankful to God for saving her son’s life in her hotel room at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, while she was performing on stage at an event to celebrate Nigerian champions of the Para Olympics Power Lifters.

In a chat with Showtime, she relived the traumatic experience which almost claimed her son’s life if not for timely intervention.

“Join me to thank God for saving my son from death at the Oriental Hotel, after a great show with the Nigerian champions of the Para Olympics Power Lifters, during the unveiling of the logo and mascot as Nigeria prepares to host the world in January 2019 in Lagos. All power belongs to God.

He had high fever. They were in my room with my mom at the same oriental hotel. While performing, I got a call from my maid that we were losing him. We called for an ambulance and rushed him to Barnes Hospital in Oniru. But I give God all the glory for the wisdom of taking them with me to the hotel. He is perfect now, fully active and back to school”, she said excitedly.