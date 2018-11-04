HORROR: Woman kills husband, slaughters three children, takes own life

•Police: We are still investigating

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Evil visited Benue State on Friday night in the form of a mother of three, Mrs. Veronica Adetsav, who reportedly hacked her husband to death, slaughtered her three young children and, then, took her own life.

Twins die in Calabar fire

This was the aftermath of a bizarre and tragic squabble with her husband.

The unfortunate incident, which happened at about 8pm in the residence of the family of five, on Conrad Wergba Street, off Vandeikya Street, in the high brow area of Makurdi town, has continued to attract bewildered sympathizers, who, since the news of the incident filtered into town, have been thronging their home to catch a glimpse of their remains which laid lifeless in their modest home, before Police arrived the scene.

Sunday Vanguard gathered from a neighbor who preferred anonymity that the couple had, since getting married about ten years ago, frequently engaged each other in heated arguments and quarrels.

According to the neighbour, “apart from always engaging in quarrels, which was also blamed on the woman, not too long ago the woman engaged a neighbour in a quarrel and, in the heat of that quarrel, she stabbed the neighbour with a knife. That matter is still in court; before she finally went berserk last night (Friday).

“In this latest instance, they had a quarrel as usual, and while the quarrel was going on, their little children a boy and two girls were crying.

“We noticed that the woman ran out of the two-room mini-flat residence with a pestle and smashed all the windscreen of their yellow Volkswagen Gulf car, after which she ran back into the house and locked the entrance door.

“It was shortly after she ran back into the house like an insane person, that we heard a loud scream from the husband when she had probably struck him with the pestle and smashed his head.

“While all these were happening, their kids were crying and screaming, particularly the seven and five year old but nobody cared to intervene because the people were used to their persistent quarrels and the violent nature of the woman.

“But after a short while, people in the compound started hearing scary sound from inside the house. It was at that point that people peeped through the window discovered that the woman had killed her husband after which she slit the throats of her children and stabbed her self to death.

NHIS crisis: Protest over Usman Yusuf’s resumption must continue – NLC

“At that point, neighbours forced open the door of the house and saw the family of five in a pool of their own blood in the sitting and bed rooms. We immediately called the police.”

Continuing, the neighbor said, “ onestly, the entire incident is bizarre but I must tell you that for long those of us in this neighborhood felt strongly that the woman had a ‘mental’ problem.

“She was never friendly with anyone and was always looking and acting aggressive to neighbours, including her peaceful husband who, before his death, was a staff of Benue Sate Local Government Service Commission.”

As at the time of this report, sympathizers where still trooping into the compound where the deceased lived, to take snapshots of the scene of the incident while all neighbour’s in the compound had temporarily vacated their homes.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, had ordered a full scale investigation into the matter.

Yamu said, “ e can confirm that the incident happened but, for us as the Police, it would rather be too hasty to conclude that it was the woman that carried out the killings or not.

“Though preliminarily investigation based on information going round, especially within the neighbourhood, is suggesting that the woman carried out the murders.

Omotola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo grace unveiling of AFRIFF 2018

“But of course, that is why the Police is there; we will investigate further and our investigation will reveal the true position of things. It is after that that we will draw our conclusion. The Commissioner of Police, had already ordered full scale investigation which the homicide department is presently working on. Our investigation will give the true picture of what happened. Already we have removed the five corpses to Saint Thereza’s Hospital Makurdi, for autopsy even as investigations continue.

“Those killed were a boy and two girls who are the children of the couple and both parents,” Yamu said.