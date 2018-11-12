Hijab: Tension at UI-owned school

Ibadan – There was palpable tension on Monday at the International SchooI Ibadan (ISI) as the institution suspended its morning Assembly following the appearance of some pupils in hijab.



The wearing of hijab is contrary to the dress code of the school which was established in 1963 by the University of Ibadan.

A group, Muslim Parents Forum, had on Friday petitioned the school’s management, insisting that female students were entitled to the use of hijab

Although the school’s assembly did not hold on Monday the students remained within the school’s premises while the gates were shut.

But Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the Director of Communications at the University of Ibadan, said the situation was under control.

He said several meetings were ongoing to resolve the issue. (NAN)