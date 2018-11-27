Hijab crisis: ISI reopens a week after closure

The University of Ibadan International School, which was shut last week has been reopened.

The school, which was engulfed in crisis over the use of hijab by Muslim students, was shut last week Monday after some Muslim parents insisted that the use of hijab is their children’s constitutional right.

A visit to the school around 8.am yesterday revealed that the school has been reopened.

It was observed that security men have been stationed at the main entrance of the school, to maintain law and order.

Parents were asked to park their cars and allow children into the school by themselves.

It was not immediately clear whether academic activities had resumed as non-students were barred from entering the premises.

The school principal, Phebean Olowe, declined comments when journalists, who were at the gate of the school, called her.

However, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Yinka Aderinto, in a statement yesterday said the decision and outcome of the November 14 Board of Governors meeting should be respected by all, in the interest of the students and progress of the school.