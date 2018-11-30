High alcohol consumption by drivers worrisome, says FRSC, Lagos govt

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

WORRIED by the level of alcohol induced road traffic crashes, the Lagos State Government and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, have raised concerns over alcohol consumption across the state.

The concern was raised at the flag-off of 2018 Don’t Drink and Drive campaign initiated by Lagos Traffic Radio in Ikeja.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated that the level of consumption increased daily with establishment of restaurants and bar in every part of the state.

Bamigbetan noted that establishment aided by peace and harmony in Lagos has made alcoholic consumption in the state a daily routine.

Experts counsel SMEs on due diligence in attracting investors

He stressed that the new level of alcohol consumption rate has justified a report released by a Market research data group, Global Data (formerly Canadean) recently, estimating five percent annual growth rate.

The commissioner argued that the State Government isn’t frowning at the establishment but they shouldn’t drive or engage in any activities that would endanger other peoples lives and property.

Yuletide: “There is no blood-sucking demons on the road,” – FRSC

According to the Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, disclosed that the level of alcoholic consumption has made the agency to immediately deploy the seven breathalysers donated to it across the state.

Omeje added that any vehicle which its driver test positive to alcohol would be impounded immediately to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

Earlier, Acting General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Eyitayo Akanle, disclosed that to sensitize motorist on negative impact of drunk driving, 10 Billboards have been placed on major roads within the state.