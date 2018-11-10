HIFL: UAM Tillers’ Vande targets World University Games gold

After guiding her team to the title of the maiden Higher Institutions Football League, Priscillia Mlumun Vande said her target is to win the World Universities Games gold.

Vande, the only female coach among the 18 Universities that participated in HIFL contest, led her team to victory over much fancied Unical Malabites last Saturday after a 5-4 penalty shootout win at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

“It has always being my dream to play at the World Universities Games. Having earned a ticket by virtue of our victory at the HIFL, I’m looking forward to winning the gold,” said Vande who is a BS.C degree holder in Physical and Health education and a certified National Institute of Sports coach.

Acting Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami said,

“We are glad we partnered to bring bring dreams to life, most importantly the fact that we’re able to move people forward gives us great joy.

“I can see that the highest goal scorer is already being scouted, these are the little things that we see that give us joy – putting our money behind great ideas in building people and a great nation”

Stanbic IBTC was the major sponsor of the Higher Institution Football League and following the huge success achieved naturally would attract more sponsorship from corporate bodies. When asked if Stanbic IBTC will continue the sponsorship partnership for the 2019 season.

She said the leading financial institution would be there but the details are not yet known. “We will reach more schools, more youths and more dreams we’ll be fulfilled,” she continued.

“We will help more people move forward, with regards to studies, the game of football and, dreams and aspirations.”