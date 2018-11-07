Herdsmen killings: My troops were not ambushed in Benue recently – Maj. Gen. Yekini

By Peter Duru

Makurdi…..The Field Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini has debunked a purported online media report that his troops were recently ambushed by armed herdsmen in Benue state.

Gen. Yekini who heads the military spike operation to end herdsmen killings in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states described the report as fake and unfounded.

In a statement, yesterday in Makurdi, the Commander said “the fake story trending online claimed that some OPWS troops including Capt. Z. Sani were ambushed somewhere in Benue State in the past few days.

“The reporter made reference to a DHQ statement which must have been quoted out of context as source of the news item.

“Headquarters of OPWS wish to state in categorical terms that no OPWS personnel was involved in any ambush incident in the recent past as reported.

“We further wishes to state that Capt Sani was injured during an encounter with armed militia men at Barkin Kota in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in July 2018. The incident was given wide publicity at the time. it is therefore mischievous for the writer of the fake report to now link his injury to any current operation.

“We also wish to state that OPWS has substantially achieved its mandate of putting to an end the incessant killings by armed groups in the three states which constitute its Joint Operation Area, JOA.

“The force is now focused on destroying the remnants of armed militia camps that might still be in any part of states, in addition to working for the return of more lDPs back to their ancestral homes in the three states.”