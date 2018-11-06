He didn’t help me after assisting to grow his ministry — Killer of Abia cleric, 2 other

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—The alleged killer of Blessing Kelechi, Pastor and Founder of Winds of Glory Church, Ohokobe, Umuahia, and two of his members three weeks ago, has said he carried out the deed because the pastor failed to help him after he assisted the cleric to grow the ministry.

The suspect, 27-year-old Prosper Peter, was paraded alongside 24 suspects by Abia State Police Command, yesterday.

The two other members killed in the attack in the slain pastor’s house in Olokoro, Umuahia South, were Ambassador Kalu Ikeagwu, the assistant pastor of the church and Ruth Andrew, the Woman Leader of the church. Their bodies were found decomposed.

The killing of the three church members drew public outcry, prompting Abia State Police Command and Zone 9 to deploy their personnel to unravel those behind the act.

Parading the suspect, 27-year-old Prosper Peter, at the Police Officers Mess, the state police commissioner, Anthony Ogbizi, named him as the principal suspect in the ugly incident.

The wife of the suspect, Precious, was also paraded by the police as items reportedly carted away from the slain pastor’s house were found in her residence.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect who described himself as an evangelist, admitted leading some boys to the pastor’s house but denied killing him, though the Police commissioner insisted that he had admitted killing the pastor.

According to the Police boss, Anthony Ogbizi, the suspect decided to kill Pastor Blessing Kelechi, whom he described as a long time friend as they went to the same secondary school because he refused to help him after he [the suspect] had helped his church to grow.

He said the late pastor complained to him that his ministry was not doing well and pleaded with him to help him out, saying that he took him to a place in Ikare, Ondo State, where after the visit, his church started pulling a large crowd and the pastor became popular and rich.

According to him, he also lent the pastor N200,000 to assist his friend’s church to grow.

The suspect said before the trip, the pastor promised that he would not lack if the church became successful, and lamented that he was disappointed that when the church was eventually embraced by a large number of people and his friend started doing well he began to avoid him.

According to him, the late pastor told their mutual friends and people close to them that he (the suspect) knew the secret of the success of his ministry and that he would not want to have anything to do with the suspect again else he would expose the secret behind the success of the ministry.

Prosper claimed that when he had a financial problem, he called his friend, the pastor, for assistance but said that the pastor warned him not to call his number again, an action he said annoyed him.

His wife, who said she runs a drug shop, said she was not living with the suspect. According to her the suspect actually paid her dowry but was beating her regularly, which made her leave the man and has since been staying alone, catering for their three children.

She said the suspect came to her shop recently with some properties and a car and told her that God has blessed his evangelism work and that he has made some success. She said she was reluctant to accept the man and the properties but for persuasions from neighbours who urged her to receive the items as they were from her husband.

Recovered from the suspect were the slain pastor’s phone, his electronic gadgets, his car, a pair of shoes said to belong to the slain assistant pastor.

Others paraded by the Police Commissioner were suspected child traffickers and armed robbery suspects.