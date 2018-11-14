Breaking News
Hazard speaks on Chelsea future

Sports by adekunle

Eden Hazard has no plans to leave Chelsea in January but admits he will consider his future at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London on September 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

The Belgian has admitted he was open to joining Real Madrid in the summer but was persuaded to stay by Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea’s hierarchy.

The 27-year-old has yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea and will have only a year remaining on his contract at the end of the season if he fails to agree a new deal. And Hazard has indicated that he will assess his options after the season finishes.

“I only think about Chelsea now,’ Hazard told Sporza when asked about his future.
“The competition lasts seven or eight months, after that, I’ll see what happens.’

