Hausa-Fulani Community begins biometric verification to fish out criminals

The Hausa-Fulani community in Edo State, led by the Sarkin Fulani, Alhaji Muhammed Sossa, has commenced the biometric verification of its members in the state, to fish out cattle rustlers and other criminals that hide in their community to perpetrate crimes.

Alhaji Sossa, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital, said his group has been having meetings with security agencies in the state to ensure the Obaseki-led administration enjoys the desired peace to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He commended the governor for the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state under his watch.

“We have started the biometric varication of people in our communities to ascertain genuine businessmen and women in the state. The process will help us fish out bad elements,” the Sarkin Fulani said.

In his remark, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said his administration will continue to collaborate with the Hausa-Fulani community in the state to maintain peace and ensure that people are living harmoniously with one another in the state.

He commended the Sarkin Fulani for providing leadership among the Hausa-Fulani community in the state especially during trying times.

“We need to sustain and build on the existing relationship to maintain the peace through information gathering and management,” the governor added.

“We have set up committees at different local government areas to support in tackling crimes. We need to have a meeting to review the activities of these committees in all the local government areas. In reviewing their activities your contributions will be needed,” the governor added.

He explained, “It is in the interest of the government to give the Sarkin Fulani all the support to help fish out the bad elements in the state. We will continue to collaborate with you to enjoy peace in the state.”