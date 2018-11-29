Hasten FG’s takeover of Abia poly, workers beg Senate

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—HAVING passed its 2nd reading at the Senate, members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Abia State Polytechnic chapter, has called on the upper chamber to accelerate the passing of the bill to hand over the polytechnic to the Federal Government.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central District.

Impressed by the action, Abia Poly ASUP commended members of the Senate for admitting the bill and working on it and appealed to them to hasten the process to make the bill go the full circle to become law.

In a statement, the polytechnic teachers noted that both the Federal and Abia State governments would benefit from the institution “as the various artisans in Aba will leverage on the polytechnic to brush up their raw talent to engage in ventures that would help to grow the nation’s economy.”

The statement read in part: “ASUP commends the sponsor of the bill, Senator Theodore Orji and other stakeholders who contributed to its passage.

“However, we call for accelerated legislative action on the bill. The National Assembly should hasten work on the bill and send it to the President for assent.

“Aba is strategic in the development of the nation’s economy because it hosts industrial and technical ingenuity and thus, needs a federal polytechnic to enhance the technological and industrial development.”