Happening Now: All set for Atiku’s turbaning as Waziri Adamawa

By Dirisu Yakubu in Yola

It is a huge crowd at the Lamido Fombina Palace, Yola, venue of the turbaning ceremony of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the 7th Waziri Adamawa by his Royal Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Barkindo Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa.

The palace located in the heart of the ancient city, is brimming with a huge crowd of people made up of politicians, traditional rulers, military and paramilitary personnel, local musicians, vendors of various items and more.

One of the early callers at the Lamido’s Palace is the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a political associate of the celebrant, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

As early as 8.00AM local time, men of the Nigerian Police and the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC team up to control the flow of traffic to and from the Yola residence of the PDP Presidential flag bearer.

In town to witness the big event are eminent personalities including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, chairman, Senator Walid Justin, Governors Ibrahim Dankwambo, Seriake Dickson and Darius Ishaku of Gombe, Bayelsa and Taraba states respectively.

Others include Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, immediate past governor of Niger state, Babangida Alibi amongst others.

Details later…