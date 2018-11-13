Hanging in the balance of life and death, young Joshua needs N20m to survive

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – LYING on his bed in the pediatric ward of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), five years old Joshua Okojie is oblivious of the life threatening ailment; leukemia he is having even as he believed that one of his eyes which has been replaced with an artificial one would be restored soon.

He promised to play football with this reporter when next he visited as he said he is a lover of football.

But Joshua needs urgent medical attention for blood marrow transplant to save him from the ravaging cancer which is becoming frequent among children.

Doctors said he needs not less than N20 million for this process to completed.

Young Okojie hails from Ekpoma in Edo state but he is under the care of his aunt Miss. Mary Imoisili has his parents, not married live apart and both have some medical challenges.

Imoisili who said she has sold virtually everything she has to save the young boy who she described as very brilliant said it started just ordinary ailment in October 2017 and doctors at the General Hospital in Warri thought all he needed was antibiotics but later degenerated to a fortnightly blood transfusion whereas genotype test indicated that he is an AA person.

She said a small growth in one of his eyes led to further scan where it was discovered that the growth was cancerous.

Now in UBTH, Imoisili narrates her story; “The thing started like a normal ailment and doctors at the General Hospital Warri, Delta State placed him on antibiotics, I was buying that every day spending a minimum of N6000 daily for six weeks and after that early November, I noticed that his eye was getting swollen in one side and I drew the doctor’s attention to it, they initially said the antibiotics would take care of it but they were doing transfusion every two weeks and I began to wonder that even if it is sickle cell, they don’t do transfusion as much as this so I became worried. On the 8th of November, I now saw a red substance on his eyes, I went back to the Hospital and thereafter they said we should go for ct-scan and after that they said the case was beyond them and referred us to UBTH. We came to UBTH and after several tests, he was put on admission and they started treatment and the eyes started bulging out. They operated the eyes and removed one of them. But we don’t want him to know that he has lost an eye, sometimes when he sees me crying, she will ask, mummy are you crying and I quickly say no and change my tone.

“We started since last year and it has drained my purse, I don’t know where to run, I don’t know anybody to run to. They have done three out of eight chemotherapy he is billed to do, so I really need help from the public and government. I really need help for this child, I don’t want anything to happen to him. I have spent all I have, I have sold virtually all I have but still like a drop in the ocean (sobs). I am not serving a dead God, I believe he will survive it. He is my nephew, we are from Ekpoma and based in Warri, Delta state”

One of the consultants handling his case and several other children cases in the ward said the best treatment for Joshua is blood marrow transplant which she said would best be got outside the country.

“The support that he needs, he hasn’t got the resources for that. For treatment of leukemia, the patient needs much money. The best thing for him is get a transplant, the reason I am saying this is that we have not even been able to get remission yet so it is when we get that, we will need stronger drugs. If they are able to get stronger drugs and get them regularly then we can be talking from N5m and above.

“The other treatments can be handled here but for the transplant, he will need to seek care elsewhere. The best treatment for him is a transplant. He has not responded well to treatment that is why we are considering a transplant for him. The other option would have been for him to be registered in the cancer programme in Europe but that would mean he must have somebody there that would take him in.”

His distraught aunt has opened an account for him at Okojie Joshua with Account Number 3130373035 at First Bank while she could be reached on 08034426802